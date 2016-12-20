Wishing You a Happy New Year!

We want to wish you a Happy New Year! What are your plans for when the ball drops?

Grab your NYE outfit, a bottle of champagne, and get ready to ring in 2017! Here are some fun tips to get you ready to celebrate:

Make a great playlist- the music sets the tone. Don’t ring in the new year with boring music; you can even download our mobile app and listen live during your NYE extravaganza! Bring comfortable shoes- Wherever you are, we guarentee you’re going to be dancing and your shoes are going to be uncomfortable. Bring a pair of flip flops for later when your feet start to hurt. Avoid getting champagne EVERYWHERE- Pop your bottles outside and hold them away from your outfit. This will prevent a mess. Don’t Drink and Drive- ask a friend for a lift, or use a taxi! According to Insurance Institute for Highway Safety data, January 1st has the highest percent of deaths related to drinking and driving Staying In: Order some takeout, catch up on Netflix, and enjoy!

Don’t forget to come celebrate with our sister station 97.9 WRMF & The KVJ Show at Harbourside Place in Jupiter. The fun starts at 6pm!