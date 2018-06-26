Authorities in Volusia County say they have arrested a woman who approached multiple families at a beach and tried to kidnap their children.

The incident occurred last weekend at the Volusia County beach park.

According to the report, a woman identified as 34-year-old Sarah Freeman approached two families and grabbed their children forcing them to fight to get them back.

The first incident occurred with a pregnant woman and her 7-year-old daughter. Freeman reportedly walked up to a pregnant woman and told her “This isn’t a Florida trip you’re going to want to remember.” Freeman then grabbed the woman’s child by the towel she was wearing and attempted to walk away. The woman quickly pulled her child back to her and that’s when Freeman reportedly struck the woman. The woman and her child, however, were able to get away.

Freeman then approached a father and his 5-year-old son and hit the father over the back with a stick before grabbing the 5-year-old telling him “It will be all right. He’s not your dad,” and walking away with the child.

The father grabbed his son and they both ran to their car where he locked himself and his son inside. Freeman reportedly attempted to enter the vehicle through the passenger side window but when she was unsuccessful, she turned and threatened another parent and her child. Freeman reportedly told that parent “I’ll just take your kid, then.” The parent and children quickly ran to their vehicle and locked the door.

When authorities arrived to the scene, they quickly identified Freeman and took her into custody without incident. Deputies later reported, Freeman appeared to be under the influence of some unknown substance.

Freeman was charged with two counts of attempted kidnapping and one count each of aggravated battery on a pregnant victim, burglary of a conveyance and battery. She is currently being held at Volusia County Jail with no bond.

The post Woman Attempts to Kidnap Children at a Florida Beach appeared first on 850 WFTL.