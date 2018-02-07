Woman Dead, Deputies Shoot Suspect on I-95 in Lantana

According to the PBC Sheriff’s office, a high-speed police chase has ended in a deputy-involved shooting on I-95.

The second shooting on the roadway today.

As a result, Interstate 95 is closed to traffic northbound from Lantana to 6th Ave and southbound from Lantana to Hypoluxo, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The shooting victim has been taken to the hospital.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue also says multiple vehicles are involved in this incident.

#TrafficAlert multiple vehicle #crash Northbound I95 north of Lantana, 6-8 vehicles involved, @PBCFR on location, avoid area if possible, Lantana Cmd — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) February 7, 2018

#TrafficAlert Lantana Cmd *update* Interstate 95 closed to traffic Northbound from Lantana to 6th Ave and Southbound from Lantana to Hypoluxo — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) February 7, 2018

An earlier shooting is being investigated by Boca Raton police as a homicide after a driver was shot and killed on I-95 near Linton Boulevard.

Update:

A woman is dead, and a suspect was shot.

According to PBSO, a man shot the woman in the head in Lake Worth then took her in a car and fled the scene.

A high-speed chase then ensued until the car stopped and caught on fire on Hypoluxo near Lantana.

Deputies shot at the suspect when they got out of the vehicle.

Police say the woman is dead.

