Woman in cold case murder identified 37 years later

Marcia L. King is the identity of the murder victim found 37 years ago known as “Buckskin Girl.”

King originally from Arkansas was found dead on the side of an Ohio road wearing a buckskin poncho in April of 1981.

The jacket gave her the infamous nick-name “Buckskin Girl.”

In 1981, investigators ruled the 21-year-old victim’s death was a result of blunt force trauma and strangulation.

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, fingerprints were obtained and later entered into the FBI’s Automated Fingerprint Identification System at the time of her discovery, but the identity remained a mystery.

But 37 years later, with the improvement of technology investigators were able to identify Marcia J. King using a blood sample saved from the discovery of her remains, as well as locate her relatives.

Police still do not know who is responsible for her untimely death but say they are a huge step closer to identifying the killer.

