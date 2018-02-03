Woman Rescues Unconscious Man Stuck on Train Tracks

A woman from North Florida is being heralded a hero after her quick thinking helped saved a man’s life. Claire Lawry says she was driving near the Bay Center Tuesday when the incident, Lawry describes as “something straight out of a movie” occurred before her eyes.

Lawry says she stopped at the corner of Gregory and Alcaniz when a driver sped past her. When she looked up she noticed the driver seemed to be in distress.

“As he went past me I noticed he was clutching his chest and leaning back in his seat. It became apparent to me he may have been having some cardiac trouble, and he lost control of the vehicle and ran up on the train tracks,” Lawry said.

Lawry says she then noticed that the man was unconscious and that a train was headed in their direction. Immediately Lawry called 911, screamed for help. A passerby then jumped onto the tracks to alert the train operator of the incident while others attempted to render aid to the driver.

Officers were not only thankful for Lawry’s quick thinking, they were also thankful that they were in a part of the city where the speed limit for trains is must lower.

“Fortunately, they were in the city where the speed limit is slower for trains. If this had happened on Scenic Highway, it could have been different,” said Officer Mike Wood.

The man in the car was conscious and alert when he was transported to the hospital. There was no further word on his condition.

