Woman Sent To Morgue While Still Alive
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 3, 2018 @ 10:04 AM

A South African morgue worker got a shock when one of the bodies sent there turned out to be very much alive.
The woman was in a car accident on Sunday. Ambulance crews say they found no pulse or signs of life, so the woman was declared dead and sent to the morgue.
Hours later, the worker discovered she was still breathing inside of her refrigerated compartment.
The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The woman’s family wants answers, while the ambulance company says they don’t know how it happened.

