Woman,92, shot and killed son who tried putting her in nursing home, says police

Monday, an elderly woman shot and killed her son in Arizona after learning of his plans to put her in a nursing home.

Anna Blessing,92, confronted her 72-year-old son Monday morning with two pistols that she hid in her robe after thinking about her son’s intentions for several days, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

Blessing told police she “removed the handgun and fired multiple rounds striking and killing her son.”

The senior woman then pointed the gun at her son’s girlfriend, and the two struggled over the weapon when it was dislodged from her hand.

Blessing retrieved the second handgun and attempted to point it at the girlfriend, who knocked it from Blessing’s possession.

The girlfriend called the police who arrested Blessing at the scene.

Blessing was charged with one count of murder in the 1st degree, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of kidnapping.