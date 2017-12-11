The World’s Biggest Snowball Fight Was Canceled This Weekend. You Won’t Believe Why!

So who would have thought SNOW could cancel a snowball fight? I didn’t!

Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey had BIG plans on Saturday (Dec. 9) to try to break the world record for the biggest snowball fight, but Mother Nature had other plans. Now you’d think snow would have been perfect for this event, however, the problem was that they were planning to use fake, plush snowballs to guarantee no one got hurt, and when six-inches of snow was in the forecast for the weekend event, it was canceled.

There’s no word on whether they’re going to reschedule.

