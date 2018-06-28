Wynonna Judd’s Daughter Sentenced to Eight Years in Prison

Country singer Wynonna Judd’s 22-year-old daughter Grace Pauline Kelley has been sentenced to eight years behind bars for violating probation on drug charges. This isn’t the first time Kelley has had a run-in with the law. In 2015, Kelley was arrested at a Walgreen’s store and charged with promotion of meth manufacturing.

Kelley is presently behind bars at the West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning, Tennessee and has been serving her jail time since April. According to reports, Kelley was sentenced to prison for leaving a court-mandated drug recovery program, violating her probation. In May 2017, Kelley pled guilty to meth manufacturing, delivery, and possession with intent to sell.