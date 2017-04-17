Youth Orchestra of Palm Beach County

Ages 5-18Mini Mozart ages 5-8Full camp ages 8-18
Unlike most music camps we provide a fun day of varied activities including weekly off-site eld trips, guest artists, organized sports, arts/crafts, electives and of course lots of music!
All instruments welcome even beginners! Incredible staff of experts at every level.
FREE instrument loaner with beginners program. Centrally located on the beautiful Palm Beach Atlantic University Campus in the Vera Leza Rinker building. We also assist with organizing carpooling and have extended care available! We make camp fun.
Camp Location: Palm Beach Atlantic University Mon.-Fri. 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Multiple Sessions. Register for one or both. West Palm Beach July 10th – July 14th
June 12-16 – Mini Mozart Camp – Boca Raton Community Center
June 19-23 Mini Mozart Camp- Palm Beach Gardens Community Center
Palm Beach Atlantic University, West Palm Beach:
July 10-14 – Orchestra Summer Camp – Week 1
July 17-21 – Orchestra Summer Camp – Week 2
Registration is now open. Click here for more information or call 561.281.8600