007 Dad-Shamed by Piers Morgan

Dads around the world respond to the dad-shaming of actor Daniel Craig.

Piers Morgan did it. Posted a photo of Daniel Craig walking with his newborn daughter in a baby like a papoose on his chest, then followed it with #papoose and #emasculated Bond.

Well…it took about a nanosecond for men to respond.
Captain America Chris Evans responded, “You really have to be so uncertain of your own masculinity to concern yourself with how another man carries his child.”
WWE Fighter Adam Copeland posted a photo of himself dressed as Elsa from Frozen, saying “That’s what you do for your kids.”
Morgan tried to defend himself saying he was making fun of the carrier not the dad, calling the whole thing “papoosegate.”

