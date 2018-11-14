$1.5 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Still Unclaimed

The huge $1.5 billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot is still unclaimed and the clock is ticking for the winner.
In late October, nearly three weeks ago, the winning ticket was purchased in Simpsonville, South Carolina to become the state’s first Mega Millions jackpot win.
The winning ticket’s numbers matched all six numbers drawn, but the winner still has not redeemed their prize.
In South Carolina, the law allows a winner to stay anonymous, but the lucky winner only has 180 days from when the ticket was purchased to claim the prize.

