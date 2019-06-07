1 dead 1 injured after shooting in Davie

The Davie Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left one dead and sent another to the hospital.

The incident occurred Friday around 2:00 pm at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Southwest Eighth Street.

Not much is known about the incident at this time, however, witnesses told authorities that occupants of two vehicles engaged in a shoot out with each other:

“There were multiple shots fired between these two individuals. We have some witnesses that said they heard gunshots,” Davie Police Sgt. Mark Leone said. “Right now, we’re investigating this as a double shooting where both occupants got into a shootout with each other. The cause of what started this incident is not known yet. We’re investigating all possibilities, including road rage.”

While no information regarding the first vehicle or it’s occupants was released, authorities reported that the passenger of the second vehicle which was described as a dark-colored BMW M5 sedan, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The driver of that vehicle is said to be cooperating with police.

This investigating is ongoing. If you have any information about this incident you are asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.