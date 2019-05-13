1 dead 2 injured during shooting near Trump International Beach Resort

Authorities in Miami are reporting that one person has been killed and two others were injured after a shooting near the Trump International Beach Resort in Sunny Isles.

The incident occurred Sunday around 2:00 pm.

Witnesses reported that the shooting seemed to stem from a dispute between two rappers who were in Miami for the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival.

According to the report, officials received a call about a 19-year-old black female inside of a black Suburban, who suffered a gunshot wound to her “upper extremities.”

She was transported to Aventura hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

Authorities later received a call about a man found dead of a gunshot wound to the head inside of a vehicle.

The victim has since been identified as 43-year-old Mohammed Jradi. Officials reported that it appears that Jradi was struck by a stray bullet that officials believe traveled the length of three football field from the hotel and struck him while he was in his vehicle.

Jradi was said to have been just leaving working at the time.

A five-year-old was also grazed by a bullet and was treated at the scene before being released.

Officials are reporting that they have detained several people for questioning and have recovered several fire arms.

This is a developing story.