1 dead, 2 injured in Ft. Lauderdale Blue Martini shooting, gunman in custody

One person is dead, and two others are injured after a shooting Wednesday evening at the Blue Martini bar inside the Galleria mall in Fort Lauderdale.

Police say the gunfire erupted around 11:51 p.m. after an altercation at the bar, the gunman is in custody.

A witness told CNN people charged the shooter to stop him from firing more shots.

Investigators worked at the scene through the night to gather evidence.

Police are currently investigating to determine the circumstances and the motive.

This story is developing.