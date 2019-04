A gunman opened fire in a temple outside of San Diego Saturday, killing one person and injuring three. On the last day of Passover, this also included a rabbi who was addressing the congregation at the time.

According to authorities a suspect was later detained. The shooting is being considered a hate crime. “It was a hate crime, and that will not stand,” said Steve Vaus, mayor of Poway. He also said that the shooter made hateful statements when he entered the synagogue.