1 Dead 4 Injured in Shooting at Manufacturing Company

Authorities in Aurora, Illinois are reporting that 1 person has been killed and 4 others have been injured after a shooting that occurred at a manufacturing company.

The incident was reported at the Henry Pratt Company located near 600 block of Archer Avenue.

ALERT: There is an active shooter near Highland and Archer. Aurora Police are on the scene. More information will be available soon. — City of Aurora, IL (@CityofAuroraIL) February 15, 2019

A witness told reporters that they heard several gunshots.

“The customer said they heard one shot fired, then more shots like ‘boom, boom, boom,’” she told NBC 5.

The shooter has since been taken into custody, however, not much is known about the shooter at this time. One witness, John Probst, told ABC7 that he recognized the shooter and believes he may have been an employee of the company. Probst also said the shooter used “a pistol with a laser.”

Kane County Coroner Chris Nelson reported that one person was killed during the incident and that 4 police officers were injured but are in stable condition.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story.