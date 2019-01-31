$1 Drink Special Until Mardi Gras

Applebee’s is bringing Mardi Gras to you! The restaurant is ending their January $2 Captains and Colas and replacing them with $1 Hurricanes for the month of February! Now until March 5th, you can find the drink at your local Applebee’s and it will feature rum, passion fruit, orange, black cherry and lime. The Hurricane originated from Pat O’Brien’s bar in New Orleans and will come in a 10 oz mug and include an accessory, one like a mask stirrer or even some beads! I say that is a go-to spot for celebrations!