1 officer dead & 6 officers wounded after shooting in South Carolina

A police officer is dead and six other law enforcement officials are injured after a two-hour standoff in Florence, South Carolina.

It happened late yesterday afternoon as shots rang out while members of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence Police Department were executing a search warrant.

Thirty-year veteran Terrence Carraway died in the shooting before the suspect was taken into custody.

Three other city police officers and three county deputies were hurt.

Police Chief Allen Heidler called Carraway the bravest officer he ever knew.

Governor Henry McMaster called the news devastating and praised the officers for their selfless acts of bravery.

President Trump took to Twitter to send his thoughts and prayers.

The post 1 officer dead & 6 officers wounded after shooting in South Carolina appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Democrats, GOP Speak Out About FBI Investigation into Judge Kavanaugh Trump To Address Police Chiefs In Orlando Next Week Seven Russian Intel Agents Charged In Sweeping U.S. Indictment Red Tide Spreads Along South Florida Coastline Senate Plans Kavanaugh Nomination Vote for Friday, FBI Report Delivered The News You Need To Know In A Minute 10/4/18
Comments