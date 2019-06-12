(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The new Wawa location in Delray Beach at West Atlantic Ave and 441 is open and they are celebrating big! They are offering free coffee for the next 10 days, along with $2.99 hoagies and a discount on gas! For the grand opening, Wawa is giving the first 100 customers a free t-shirt and you can catch a hoagie building competition between PBC Sheriffs and PBC Fire Rescue! They will compete to raise money for a charity of their choice! Don’t worry if the Delray location is too far for you, they are expecting to open another location off of Hypoluxo and High Ridge Road!