10-Year-old Boca Girl Catches Baby Sister in Delivery Room

A Boca Raton mother got help from one child to deliver her third child.

10-year-old Kayla helped her mom Catherine Cook in the delivery room and became a miniature midwife.

https://www.850wftl.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/DAUGHTER-MOTHER.mp3

When it was finally time for baby Everly to make her grand entrance, Kayla did the heavy lifting, catching her baby sister with ease.

The birth photos of the glorious moment went viral and the Huffington Post picked up the story.

10-year-old catches newborn baby sister in powerful birth photos https://t.co/uahJNc3Wty — HuffPost UK Lifestyle (@HuffPostUKLife) January 29, 2019

The photographer shared a selection of snaps from baby Everly’s birth in a Facebook post that has received nearly 20,000 likes and reached over 2 million users.