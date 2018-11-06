10-year-old charged after allegedly stomping on baby’s head ‘in panic’

A 10-year-old Wisconsin girl has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of a 6-month-old baby, according to authorities.

Police say the girl panicked after dropping the infant, and then stomped on the baby’s head to stop the crying.

Monday, the young girl who has not been identified at this time appeared in Chippewa County Circuit Court in connection to the crime.

She was reportedly sobbing and wearing handcuffs and leather restraints around her hips when a judge set bond at $50,000.

Prosecutors say that the state’s law initially requires the case to be held in adult court meaning she was charged as an adult.

On Oct. 30., first responders were dispatched to a licensed local home daycare where a baby boy was found unresponsive and bleeding from the head, according to officials.

The baby was rushed to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa falls, then airlifted to Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare hospital about 90 miles away but died from his injuries a few days later on Nov. 1.

According to police, the child’s doctor called the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office to inform investigators he did not believe the baby’s injuries were accidental.

Police interviewed four people at the ‘daycare’ home including the girl who lives there with foster parents.

The girl allegedly “confessed to her involvement in the situation,” during the interview, according to Sheriff James Kowalczyk of the CCSO.

According to the Sheriff, the girl said the baby began to cry after she dropped the infant causing him to hit his head on a footsool and in a panic stomped on the child’s head.

The girl’s biological parents were reportedly present when she appeared in court on Monday.

She was removed from their home and placed into foster care in September, authorities say.

It is unclear at this time why she was removed from the home or whether she will go to trial as an adult.