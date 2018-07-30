$100 million lawsuit filed against operator in Missouri duck boat tragedy

A wrongful death lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages has been filed against the operator of the duck boat that sank on a lake near Branson, Missouri on July 19., killing 17 passengers.

The lawsuit claims that Ripley Entertainment, Ride the Ducks International, Ride the Ducks Branson, Herschend Family Entertainment, and Amphibious Vehicle Manufacturing knew prior the catastrophe that the Duck Boat industry was “entirely unfit to be used for any purpose and had previously been responsible for dozens of deaths.”

The Ride the Ducks Branson amphibious vessel had 31 people on board, severe thunderstorm whipped up intense winds and waves causing the boat to capsize and sink, killing 17 people, aged 1 to 76, including nine members of the Coleman family.

None of the victims who died were wearing life jackets when they were found, as Missouri law does not require it.

The vessel contained life jackets, but passengers weren’t required to wear them, according to Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader.

The National Transportation Safety Board is currently conducting an investigation into why the vessel sunk.

Additionally, state investigators are also looking to why the vessel changed the route it took that day, according to Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley.

