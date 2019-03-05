$1000 Bill Auctioned off for Nearly $2 Million

A rare $1000 bill has been auctioned off in Baltimore.

The bill known as a Marcy Watermelon Note was sold for 1.92-million-dollars to a private buyer on Friday.

The Marcy Note was made in 1891 and is one of only two that exist.

The only other bill is housed at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History in D.C.

The bill is known as the watermelon note due to the large zeros on the back that resemble watermelons.