11-year-old allegedly shot dad in back, threatened ‘part two’ over PlayStation, Xbox

In late February, an Indiana State Police trooper was shot inside his house in Granger, and his son was arrested for attempted murder.

The 11-year-old allegedly boy, who reportedly shot his father in the back, told investigators that if he didn’t get the video game systems he wanted, there would be a “part two,” according to reports.

Officers were dispatched to the home of On February 21, around 11 p.m. ET, officers responded to a call from Indiana State Trooper Matt Makowski’s home in Granger, Indiana, according to reports.

Makowski was shot in the lower back and transported to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery and was placed in the intensive care unit.

Makowski told police that the firearm used in the shooting was his own, according to reports, adding that the 11-year-old must have retrieved it from the trooper’s car parked outside.

The 11-year-old was reportedly upset that his parents took his video games away and devised the plan at school that day to shoot his father.

Police have not released the boy’s identity due to his age.

No other information is available at this time.