11-year-old dies after using toothpaste prescribed by dentist

The parents of an 11-year-old girl are warning other parents after their daughter who was severely allergic to milk died after using a toothpaste that was prescribed to them by the girl’s dentist.

The incident occurred on April 4th at a home in California.

Denise Saldate’s told reporters that they took their daughter to the dentist because she had some spots on her teeth. The dentist then recommended the MI Paste ONE toothpaste to strengthen the girl’s tooth enamel. That night Saldate used the toothpaste and immediately started crying and ran to her parents room. Her mother told reporters that she could see that her daughter’s lips were already blue. She then told her 15-year-old daughter to call an ambulance as she, herself administered Saldate’s EpiPen.

Despite using the EpiPen and rushing the child to the hospital, Saldate who is the youngest of four children, did not make it.

Her mother says she feels like she failed her daughter because after years of never seeing dairy as an ingredient on the label of toothpaste, she did not look to see if this specific toothpaste would have it.

MI Paste ONE, however, contains the ingredient Recaldent and milk protein. Warnings for parents are posted on the front of the small tube and on the back.

Saldate’s mother is now warning other parents to always look at the ingredient labels and not assume that it is a product that would not contain the allergen.

“Read everything. Don’t get comfortable, just because you’ve been managing for several years.” In all situations, she says: “You can’t get comfortable or be embarrassed or afraid to ask and ensure that ingredients are OK. Be that advocate for your child.”