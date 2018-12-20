12 Days of Pranks with Luke Bryan and Wife Caroline (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Citi) Bryan household is partaking in the 12 days of pranksmas and Luke and wife Caroline seem to be battling it off.. View this post on Instagram Terd face got me…almost. Luke fakes a bad cut. #12daysofpranksmas #heinzketchup A post shared by Caroline Bryan (@linabryan3) on Dec 17, 2018 at 4:09pm PST View this post on Instagram Snake prank. Not funny. AT. ALL. I’m terrified of snakes…they got me…but we had a little fun after I picked my heart up off the floor. @nicolebobek @ethanhelms @lukebryan @stonethugznharmony A post shared by Caroline Bryan (@linabryan3) on Dec 18, 2018 at 5:25pm PST SHARE RELATED CONTENT Video: Is Re-gifting Okay? UPS Crushing Dreams Carrie Underwood Fires Back at Fan Video: It’s That Time of Year! One Week To Go Baby News!