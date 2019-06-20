12-foot, 463-pound gator hit by semi-truck on FL highway

A nearly 500-pound alligator was captured after it was found wandering along a Florida highway earlier this month.

The Florida Highway Patrol and Broderick Vaughan, the owner of Vaughan Gators responded to the scene after reports of a massive alligator.

Vaughan was able to capture the gigantic reptile safely and said it was one of the largest alligators he’s confined.

The alligator had to be euthanized a few days later due to severe injuries received from being hit by a semi-truck, according to the company.