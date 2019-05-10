12-year-old charged with DWI after drunken joy-ride leads to police chase

A 12-year-old New Mexico girl was arrested on DWI charges after she took three of her siblings on a drunken joy ride, according to police.

Police say the pre-teen fled when they tried to pull her over last week and that the pursuit ended when she lost control of the vehicle and hit a sign.

Authorities say all four of the children appeared to be intoxicated.

No injuries were reported.

According to reports, the young driver has been referred to juvenile services on charges of reckless driving and DWI.

No other information is available.