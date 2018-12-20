12-year-old stabs mother, kills twin sister

A 12-year-old boy from Connecticut has been arrested for allegedly killing his twin sister and injuring his mother in a knife attack.

The boy whose identity remains unknown was charged Tuesday with one count of murder and one count of first-degree assault, police say.

The boy was taken into custody at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, where he received treatment for minor injuries sustained during the stabbing which left his mother, Janemarie Murphy, 56, seriously injured and sister Brigid Curtin,12, dead.

On Monday, police received a call around 3:30 p.m., from a woman who said her son stabbed her and her daughter.

Authorities arrived at the scene to find all three inside the family home.

They were rushed to a local hospital where the girl later died.

Wednesday, the state medical examiner ruled her death as a homicide citing the stab wounds to her neck and torso as the cause.

Murphy is reportedly a “well-known” lobbyist in the state Capitol and was identified by her employer, Murtha Cullina LLP, as the victim in the stabbing.

Murphy is in hospital in stable condition, reports say.