13 Killed After Russian Passenger Plane Catches Fire

At least 13 people were killed on Sunday on a Russian-made SSJ-100 regional passenger jet, which caught fire mid-air. The plane made an emergency landing at a Moscow airport.

According to airport officials, the flight had taken off for the northern city of Murmansk before it was forced to turn around with 73 passengers and five crew members on board. The pilots radioed a call immediately after takeoff. In a brief statement, Aeroflot said technical problems were the reason for the plane having to turn around.

The incident caused several flights to be delayed and one flight to be canceled.