13-year-old accused of fatally shooting FL man

A 13-year-old boy is facing first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of a Florida man.

The boy, identified as Vamari Bostic, is accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old James Anthony Bacon following an ongoing dispute, early Thursday.

Winter Garden police say the suspect turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Authorities previously released a photo of the boy, saying he was “armed and dangerous.”

The victim’s mother says that she forgives the young murder suspect.

He is expected to face a judge on Friday around 1:30 p.m.

This story is developing.