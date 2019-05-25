13-year-old boy falls 40 feet from Gettysburg monument

A 13-year-old boy on a field trip to Gettysburg National Military Park is fighting for his life after falling 40-feet from the Pennsylvania Monument.

The unidentified student, who was visiting the Gettysburg attraction Friday as part of a class trip from Fort Wayne, Indiana, was on the monument’s observation level when he plunged to the ground below.

Local police say it’s unclear what caused the fall.

The boy, who suffered several broken bones and internal injuries in the fall, was airlifted to Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

The boy’s current condition has not been disclosed at this time.

No other information is available.