13-year-old who ran away because parents took phone found dead

A 13-year-old boy who ran away from his Iowa home after his parents took his cell phone was found dead, police said Monday.

Corey Brown had been missing since Tuesday evening before his body was discovered five days later in a “secluded area” near his home at about 10:45 a.m. CT (11:45 a.m. ET) on Sunday, according to a police statement.

A snowstorm was in the midst at the time of the teenager’s disappearance which reportedly complicated the search for police

The Marshalltown Police Department said an investigation is ongoing, but there is no reason to believe there was criminal activity involved.