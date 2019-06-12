14 suspected gang members arrested in Palm Beach County

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 14 suspected gang members on Wednesday.

The arrests come following a two-year investigation ‘Operation Prometheus’ conducted by the agency’s Violent Crimes Gang Unit.

#OperationPrometheus is the culmination of a two year investigation. This is how we arrested 14 dangerous gang members. https://t.co/6CJg2A9FOu — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) June 12, 2019

“We’re gonna take these little terrorists out of their neighborhoods,” PBSO Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said at Wednesday’s press conference.

According to PBSO, the investigation led to the arrests of 14 dangerous suspects who face charges including homicide, attempted murder, robbery, arson, narcotics sale/possession, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, racketeering, and conspiracy to commit racketeering.

This story is developing.