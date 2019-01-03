14-year-old charged with murder after prank leads to crash

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder after causing a fatal car crash New Years Day.

Texas police say the 14-year-old was driving an SUV with other teens who were throwing eggs at cars when another driver began chasing them.

The teenager then ran a red light and crashed into a pickup truck, killing 45-year-old Silvia Zavala.

The boy who has not been identified at this time was taken to a juvenile detention center, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

None of the passengers in the SUV were injured.

However, the boy driving sustained a broken ankle in the crash, officials say.

Furthermore, officials say police will interview the driver of the car that chased the teens.

This story is developing.

