14-year-old collapses, dies during football practice at FL high school

Tuesday, a 14-year-old boy died after collapsing during football practice at a high school in Tampa, Florida.

Hezekiah Walters, an incoming freshman at Middleton High School, collapsed during conditioning drills around 4 p.m., according to police.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Walters collapsed about 30 minutes into an outdoor practice at the school’s football field that included weightlifting and wind sprints.

According to officials, the boy’s coaches immediately called 911 when they saw he collapsed.

Medical examiners are working to determine the cause of death.

Following the tragic incident, Hillsborough County district officials have suspended all summer conditioning and athletic activities at public schools until two requirements are met.

First, the county is requiring every high school coach to review safety procedures for athletic activities and student records to ensure they are all medically cleared to participate.

Secondly, all high school principals in the county have been asked to verify that steps have been taken before allowing any conditioning or sports activity to resume.

“We are devastated by the death of one of our students,” said Hillsborough County school district spokesperson, Tanya Arja. “This student was an amazing young man who was loved by his friends, teachers, and staff at school.”

Walters’ family released a statement to Fox 13, which read: “Our family is heartbroken with the loss of Hezekiah. We are still in shock and asking God to provide us peace. As we grieve our loved one, we ask for your prayers and that you respect our privacy during this time.”

Before his untimely death, the teenager had recently won awards for his academic achievements and for logging the most community service hours for a middle school student, according to Ross Anderson, founder of the nonprofit organization Men of Vision.

Additionally, he said Walters whom he’s known since the boy was in fifth grade, made the honor roll every grading period, volunteered to feed those in need, and was a respectable, well-mannered young man.