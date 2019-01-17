15 treated after pepper spray fills Miami high school classroom

Thursday, 15 people were treated by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue after a student accidentally discharged a can of pepper spray in a classroom at G. Holmes Braddock Senior High School, according to school officials.

Fire Rescue officials say all the patients were treated at the school and did not have to go to a hospital.

Exposure to pepper causes non-lethal inflammation of all mucous membranes in the eyes, nose, mouth, and lungs which could result in symptoms including shortness of breath, temporary blindness and painful burning of skin, in some cases.

According to authorities, the pepper spray was water-based, not oil-based, so the symptoms were less severe.

Pepper spray is not allowed on school grounds, and the student who brought it on campus will face disciplinary action in according to the code of conduct, school officials say.