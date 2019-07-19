15-year-old arrested after spiting in bottle of tea and putting it back on the shelve

Officials in Texas have arrested a 15-year-old boy who reportedly spit into a bottle of Arizona Iced Tea before returning it to the shelve for someone else to buy.

The incident occurred at an Albertson’s grocery store in Odessa, Texas.

According to the report, authorities were called to the store after an employee witnessed the incident on the surveillance camera.

When authorities questioned the teen, he told them that he took a sip of the tea but did not like it so he put it back into the freezer.

According to TMZ, however, a sworn affidavit spoke to the asset protection manager about the incident and the teen reportedly told them that he spit into the bottle before putting it back.

The teen has since been taken into custody and charged with tampering with a consumer product.