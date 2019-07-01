15-year-old defeats Venus Williams at Wimbledon

15-year-old Cori Gauff of Delray, Florida has defeated five -time champion Venus William in the first round of Wimbledon.

The teen kept cool-headed and did not let her nerves get the best of her as she battled one of her idols during the opening-day of the tournament. Her hard work and dedication paid off as she eventually defeated Williams 6-4, 6-4 to become the youngest player since 1991 to win the first round of the ladies’ single.

“Honestly I don’t really know how to feel,” she said. “This was definitely the first time I ever cried after winning a match. I don’t even know how to explain how I feel.”

“I had to tell myself to stay calm, I’d never played on a court so big. I had to remind myself that the lines are the same size,” Gauff said.

After the match, she took time to shake hands with her idol and even thanked her saying she “wouldn’t be here” without her.

In previous interviews Gauff was quoted as saying the Williams sisters were “the reason why I play tennis.”