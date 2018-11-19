16 Democrats Sign Letter Opposing Nancy Pelosi As House Speaker

16 Democrats vowed that they will vote to deny Rep. Nancy Pelosi for House speaker placing the California Democrat’s bid to reclaim the gavel in serious jeopardy. In a letter that went public Monday, the Democrats called Pelosi “a historic figure.” Pelosi seeks to reclaim the title of speaker, a position she previously held from 2007 to 2011.

Signing the letter were Reps. Jim Cooper (Tenn.), Bill Foster (Ill.), Seth Moulton (Mass.), Brian Higgins (N.Y.), Stephen F. Lynch (Mass.), Ed Perlmutter (Colo.), Kathleen Rice (N.Y.), Tim Ryan (Ohio), Linda T. Sánchez (Calif.), Kurt Schrader (Ore.), Filemon Vela (Texas), and newly elected members Joe Cunningham (S.C.), Max Rose (N.Y.), Jeff Van Drew (N.J.).

Anthony Brindisi (N.Y.), who leads in an unresolved race in New York, and McAdams also signed the letter. “As we head toward the 116th Congress and reclaim our Democratic majority, we believe more strongly than ever that the time has come for new leadership,” the letter states. House Democrats will pick their nominee in the speaker’s race the week after Thanksgiving with a majority vote. The final vote will take place when the next session of Congress gathers together in January.