16 Democrats Sign Letter Opposing Nancy Pelosi As House Speaker

16 Democrats vowed  that they will vote to deny Rep. Nancy Pelosi for House speaker placing the California Democrat’s bid to reclaim the gavel in serious jeopardy. In a letter that went public Monday, the Democrats called Pelosi “a historic figure.” Pelosi seeks to reclaim the title of speaker, a position she previously held from 2007 to 2011.

Signing the letter were Reps. Jim Cooper (Tenn.), Bill Foster (Ill.), Seth Moulton (Mass.), Brian Higgins (N.Y.), Stephen F. Lynch (Mass.), Ed Perlmutter (Colo.), Kathleen Rice (N.Y.), Tim Ryan (Ohio), Linda T. Sánchez (Calif.), Kurt Schrader (Ore.), Filemon Vela (Texas), and newly elected members Joe Cunningham (S.C.), Max Rose (N.Y.), Jeff Van Drew (N.J.).

Anthony Brindisi (N.Y.), who leads in an unresolved race in New York, and McAdams also signed the letter.  “As we head toward the 116th Congress and reclaim our Democratic majority, we believe more strongly than ever that the time has come for new leadership,” the letter states. House Democrats will pick their nominee in the speaker’s race the week after Thanksgiving with a majority vote. The final vote will take place when the next session of Congress gathers together in January.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn Arrested Over Financial Misconduct Colorado Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Killing His Pregnant Wife and Two Daughters 7 Super Foods That Will Boost Your Mood White House Threatens to Yank Jim Acosta’s Hard Pass Again Did President Trump Call Rep. Adam Schiff a Bad Word? Florida AG Bondi Includes CVS and Walgreens in Opioid Lawsuit
Comments