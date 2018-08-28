16-year-old Robert Howard charged in Raines High School triple-shooting

Tuesday, an arrest was made in the triple shooting at Raines High School that left one man dead and two teens injured, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred Friday evening after a football game on the campus of Raines High School, in Jacksonville, FL.

Joerod Adams, 19, was killed and two others were injured.

Investigators say the deceased victim was ejected from the game for fighting by ruval county police officers.

Sheriff Mike Williams identified 16-year-old Robert Howard who is a student at grant park alternative school as the suspected shooter.

“Howard is believed to have been involved in a confrontation with the two male victims inside the stadium,” said Williams.

“Howard encountered Smith and the other male victim on a sidewalk outside the stadium and targeted them with a handgun.”

The motive in this case remains under investigation but JSO says all three males involved in the incident have ties to to criminal street gangs.

Tuesday, the suspected shooter Robert Howard was charged as an adult with one count of second-degree murder and and two counts attempted murder.

