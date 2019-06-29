17 kids find forever families in mass Fort Myers adoption ceremony

On Friday, seventeen children ranging from ages one to almost eighteen found forever families in a heartwarming mass adoption ceremony in Lee County, Florida.

“Today is one of the most celebratory days for us as a Children’s Network,” said Michelle Farquharson, quality management director of the Children’s Network of Southwest Florida. “It’s a day when we help children who are in need of families and families who love and care for children become a permanent union. For us, that is the epitome of success in the child welfare system.”

Mass adoptions in Lee County on behalf of the Children’s Network are held about every six months, according to Ray Fischer, the agency’s chief operating officer.

The next ceremony will reportedly be held in November.

Fischer and Farquharson said that everyone in the Southwest Florida community should consider fostering or adopting a child.

Click here to learn more.