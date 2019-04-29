18-year-old arrested after throwing knife at her mother

An 18-year-old woman has been arrested after she threw a knife at her mother when her parents confronted her about having marijuana.

The incident occurred at a home in Sunny Isles on Sunday.

According to the report, Emily Frishman went to the kitchen and grabbed two knives after her mother and father confronted her about have marijuana. She then went to her room and closed the door. That’s when he mother reportedly went to the door and asked “why are you acting so crazy.” That’s when Frishman reportedly opened the room door and threw the knife at her mother. The mother dodged the knife and then called the police.

When authorities arrived, Frishman told officials that she threw the knife outside of the door but did not aim at her mother.

She has since been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is currently being held on a $5,000 bond.