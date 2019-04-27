18-year-old Navy recruit at dies at boot camp

An 18-year-old Navy recruit died during boot camp in Illinois earlier this week.

Kelsey Nobles, of Mobile, Alabama died Tuesday after collapsing during training at the Navy Recruit Training Center in Great Lakes, Illinois, Navy officials confirm.

Doctors say she passed out after her physical test and went into cardiac arrest.

Nobles’ father, Harold, told WKRG-TV that she was taken to a civilian hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Navy is currently investigating the matter.

It is the second death under similar circumstances to occur at the boot camp in the past few months.

Nobles’ father describes his daughter as a young woman who was “the sweetest soul” and “had the biggest heart.”

She graduated high school less than a year ago.

No other information is available at this time.