2 killed 4 injured at the University of North Carolina, Charlotte

Two people are dead and four others have been injured after a shooting at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

The incident occurred Tuesday night which was said to have been the last day of classes for the Spring semester at the University.

Not much is known about the incident at this time, however, authorities did report that campus police have taken one person who had a handgun in to custody.

Three of the four injured victims are said to be in critical condition, while the fourth victim is in stable condition.

None of the names of the involved have been released to the public at this time, citing the ongoing investigation and the need to notify next of kin.

Authorities have conducted a walk-through of the campus and have evacuated both students and staff members to a nearby lot where they are to be reunited with their families.

This is a developing story. Read more here.