2 new cases of hepatitis A in Palm Beach County, total of 23 this year

Two new cases of hepatitis A have surfaced in Palm Beach County, bringing the total number of cases this year to the high number of 23.

The Florida Department of Health confirmed the new cases Wednesday but did not release any other information.

The latest number of local cases this year include 23 in Palm Beach County, 22 in Martin County, 17 in St. Lucie County, 3 in Okeechobee County and 1 in Indian River County.

Doctors say the best way to protect yourself from getting hepatitis A is to get vaccinated and to wash your hands.

The hepatitis A vaccine is available at doctor’s offices, urgent care centers, pharmacies, and county health departments.

Health officials say the incubation time for hepatitis A is 15 to 50 days meaning a person would begin seeing symptoms between 15 and 50 days after being exposed to the virus.

