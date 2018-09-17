2 Shot in Palm Beach Gardens, Suspect on the Run

Authorities in Palm Beach Gardens are currently searching for a gunman who opened fire on two people Sunday.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. at the 9200 block of Sun Court.

According to the report, a man and a woman were located at the scene of the shooting and taken to a local hospital.

It is unclear what condition the victims are in or what the motive of the shooting was.

Authorities are asking anyone who may possibly have information about this crime to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

 

