2-year-old falls to her death on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship

A family from Indiana is mourning the death of a two-year-old girl after the child fell several stories from a cruise ship Sunday.

The incident occurred on the Freedom of the Seas cruise ship while it was docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

According to the report, the child’s grandfather was holding the child up to an open window when he somehow lost his grip and the child fell 11 stories down. Elmer Roman of the Puerto Rican Department of Public Security told CBS News that the child first hit an awning before eventually landing on the pavement at the dock.

“It’s a very grave scene, very regrettable and tragic,” Roman said. “One of the grandfathers, whom it would appear was playing with the little girl, lifted her out of the open window and lost his grip.”

Roman also reported that a homicide team was investigating the incident and they plan to interview the family and view security footage of the scene to conclude.

Royal Caribbean has since released a statement on the tragedy saying:

“We are deeply saddened by yesterday’s tragic incident, and our hearts go out to the family. We’ve made our care team available to assist the family with any resources they need. Out of respect for their privacy, we do no plan to comment further on the incident.”