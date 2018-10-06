2-year-old killed after wind sends inflatable bounce pad flying

Police in Nebraska say a toddler died from injuries while playing in an inflatable bounce pad.

Friday evening, a 59 mile per hour wind gust tore an inflatable bounce pad from the ground at a pumpkin patch and and sent it 30 feet in the air.

2-year-old Caleb Acuna was killed and his five-year-old sister injured with a broken arm.

The same incident occurred the year before in New York prompting an investigation into state regulations, reports say.

